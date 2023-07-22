MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Play finally began at 2.45 p.m. local time after earlier rain had prevented Day 4 of the fourth Ashes cricket test between England and Australia starting on time on Saturday.
Australia was 113-4 in its second innings at the close of play at Old Trafford on Friday, trailing England by 162 runs with six wickets remaining.
Australia is 2-1 up in the five-match series.
AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.