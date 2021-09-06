SOUTH BEND — Sunday’s game in Tallahassee, Florida, wasn’t supposed to be as close as it was.
Coming in as a 7.5-point favorite and leading 38-20 after scoring 21 unanswered points in the third quarter, ninth-ranked Notre Dame looked poised to beat Florida State handily at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Things quickly changed, though, after the Fighting Irish offense began sputtering, and the defense fell victim to a McKenzie Milton-led comeback that had the Seminoles knocking on the door of an upset.
Despite the adversity, the Irish did what good teams do in overtime by taking advantage of a missed field goal from FSU kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, which allowed ND kicker Jonathan Doerer his own opportunity to kick his team to a 1-0 record.
He snuck the 41-yard field goal through the left upright, sending coach Brian Kelly’s group home to South Bend with a 41-38 overtime win and without what would’ve been a crippling loss early in the season.
“Hard-fought victory,” said Kelly on Sunday night. “Florida State played tremendous. … But we found a way to win. It was a difficult game on the road. … We know we’ve got work to do, but I like this team. We’ll get better, and we’ll make a lot of improvement in Week 2.”
COAN DAZZLES IN OPENER
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan’s night wasn’t perfect, but he showed consistently Sunday why he earned the starting job during fall camp. The graduate senior went 26-of-35 for 366 yards, throwing four touchdowns and just one interception in his Irish debut.
“He did a great job of pushing the ball down the field,” said Kelly during Monday’s media availability. “I loved his demeanor on the sideline. He was a great communicator, and we got the kind of information you want from him. It’s all the things we had surmised with a guy who’s been in it before. Obviously, the moment wasn’t too big for him. You go on the road in that kind of environment, you worry about how you’re going to handle it. He did a terrific job.”
From the beginning of the game, Coan took charge by leading the Irish on a five-play, 75-yard drive capped off with a 41-yard touchdown pass to tight end Michael Mayer.
Coan threw three more touchdown passes, including a 23-yard pass to Joe Wilkins Jr. and a 37-yard ball to Kevin Austin Jr.
Even with all the promise he showed, there were times Coan’s pocket presence was poor, resulting in sacks or minimal yardage on scrambles. Additionally, he missed on a couple deep throws that would’ve yielded big yardage. Some mistakes are to be expected, though, especially in the first game in front of a hostile crowd, but it’s clear the Irish wouldn’t have won Sunday’s game without him.
“It was definitely extremely emotional,” said Coan. “It’s a dream come true for me and my family to play for this university. And playing at an iconic place in college football like this and getting a win like that is unbelievable. … Maybe it was a little too exciting for my liking. I would’ve liked to have won by a little more. It was pretty stressful. But it was amazing, and it was definitely something I’ll always remember.”
HAMILTON SHOWS HIS SKILL
During 11 games a season ago, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton managed just one interception. After Sunday’s opener, he’s already surpassed that total.
The All-American picked up two clutch interceptions off of bad decisions from Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis. The first helped setup a touchdown drive for the Irish, while the second will be talked about for quite some time into the future.
While playing near the middle of the field during a series in the third quarter, Hamilton made a mad dash to undercut a floater down the right sideline from Travis. What started as a sprint from the Seminoles logo ended with a dazzling interception on Florida State’s sideline.
“It’s hard to put superlatives in that kind of play,” Kelly said. “There’s only a few people that can make a kind of play like that with his length and his size. When you watch it again — we have the end zone copy — I don’t even know how he got to the ball.”
The defense ended up with three interceptions, which included the first career interception for defensive back Clarence Lewis.
While turnovers are important, so are stops, and the Notre Dame defense didn’t force enough of those against the Seminoles. The Irish surrendered nearly 450 yards of total offense and 38 points. The secondary did a solid job in pass coverage, giving up just 178 yards to Seminole quarterbacks.
In the trenches, though, Florida State had its way. The Seminoles rushed for 264 yards on 48 attempts, including a 146-yard game from Jashaun Corbin.
With a more stout performance up front, the Irish likely beat the Seminoles handily and spare themselves the drama of an overtime victory.
“(This defense) requires all 11 players to be locked in and focused every single snap,” Kelly said. “It puts you in a position where you have to make that tackle. … We got back to 17-play drives again. We can’t have that. We have to get off the field. We’ve been down that road before, and that’s not where we want to be. … Marcus (Freeman) will get that turned. It’s hard to turn it in Week 1, but we’ll get it turned and it’ll be fun to watch.”
BANGED UP IRISH
Notre Dame saw several players fall to injury against the Seminoles.
Linebacker Shayne Simon sustained a shoulder injury that’ll require an MRI, while tight end Kevin Bauman suffered a leg fracture that’ll require surgery and keep him sidelined for at least six weeks.
On the offensive line, Blake Fisher strained his knee during the first half and didn’t return. He’ll also undergo an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury. If Fisher is gone for a significant amount of time, that may spell trouble for a line that allowed four sacks and led Notre Dame’s rushing attack to just 65 yards on 35 attempts.
Defensively, the rover linebacker position took a hit with Paul Moala rupturing his left Achilles' tendon. It’s a devastating injury for the senior, who tore his right Achilles during the 2020 season.
“We’re all very disappointed for Paul,” Kelly said. “He worked so hard to get back to getting on the field. … He’s a guy that we were counting on, and he’s going to be sorely missed.”