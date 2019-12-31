NEWBURYPORT – A little more than 48 hours after shooting as many as a dozen rounds into his pool with a handgun, a Plum Island man stood before a Newburyport District Court judge Monday morning and apologized to his neighbors and the police.
Victor M. Van Doorne, 44, of 36 Basin St., admitted to a charge of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and pleaded guilty to doing so while under the influence of alcohol. Both charges were continued without a finding for a year. During that time, if he stays out of trouble with the law, undergoes a substance abuse evaluation and does not possess any firearms, the charges will be dropped. Resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges were dismissed in court on Monday.
Shortly before Judge Peter Doyle pronounced sentence, Van Doorne said he was sorry for the disturbance early Saturday morning that alarmed residents and drew several police officers to his home.
“I’d like to apologize to the Newburyport Police Department and to my neighbors. I’m sorry I scared you,” Van Doorne said. Van Doorne’s apology came soon after Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy told Doyle that Van Doorne was very cooperative with police and didn’t have a criminal record.
“He’s very remorseful, he regrets what happened,” Kennedy said.
Van Doorne’s home is located near the 76th Street and Harbor Street intersection, close to the Plum Island Soap Company. According to a report, Newburyport police Officers James Allen and Matthew Whitty, and Sgt. James Kohan, along with Newbury Officers Jason DaCunha and Brad Dicenzo, responded to the basin side of Plum Island on Saturday around 2 a.m. for a report of gunshots.
Police converged on Basin Street where a neighbor told them he believed either shots or fireworks were coming from 36 Basin St. As police checked the perimeter of Van Doorne’s residence, Allen got his phone number from the dispatcher and asked Whitty to call Van Doorne.
Whitty asked Van Doorne to come outside to speak to police. He willingly came outside and police noticed that he appeared intoxicated.
When asked if he was shooting a gun on his property, Van Doorne first told said he was throwing firecrackers into his pool. He also told police he had a handgun inside his home.
Officers checked the pool and couldn’t find any signs fireworks had been thrown into it. However, police did find several shell casings around the pool and sheared chunks of ice along the covered surface.
“Based off my observation, I believed that Victor has discharged his firearm more than once into the pool,” Allen wrote in his report.
Van Doorne was given another chance to come clean and this time he told police he fired several shots into his pool. The handgun, a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson, was found inside the house and seized. Police also found half empty wine bottles in the kitchen and a bedroom, according to Allen’s report.