FILE - Poland's Maciej Rybus in action during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group E match between Poland and Slovakia at Gazprom arena stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 14, 2021. Poland won't consider defender Maciej Rybus in its plans for the World Cup in Qatar after he signed a new contract with a Russian club. The Polish soccer federation said on Monday June 20, 2022, coach Czesław Michniewicz told Rybus that he would be left out of the squad for Nations League games in September and out of Poland's plans for the World Cup because of his “current club situation.”