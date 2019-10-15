LAWRENCE — Local police and the Essex County District Attorney are investigating the death of a 60-year-old Lawrence man who was involved in a fight at the senior center on Sept. 16.
According to Carrie Kimball, the spokeswoman for the district attorney, Jose Puello Rodriguez died Saturday, Oct. 12, at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston.
It is unclear at this time if his death was a direct result of the injuries sustained from the fight, she said.
"There was an altercation but we don't know the extent of his injuries," she said, adding that an autopsy has been done on Rodriguez by the state Medical Examiner but the results have not yet been released.
She said immediately after the incident he was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, and that some time after that he was taken into Brigham & Women's Hospital.
It is unclear at this time if the other person involved in the incident will be charged in the death of Rodriguez.
"We can't make any charging decisions yet," she said. "We are still doing an investigation."
Lawrence police Detective Thomas Cuddy said Lawrence police could not comment on the incident because it was under investigation.
The family of Rodriguez was scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill St., Lawrence.