HAVERHILL — Police said they responded to a report of shots fired on March 17 in the area of 654 Hilldale Ave.
Deputy Police Chief Stephen Doherty said officers were notified at 1:46 a.m. and when they arrived at the location they confirmed that shots had been fired.
He said no one was injured and no property damage was reported.
Police continue to investigate.
No other details about this incident were available at the time of this report.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Det. Kevin Portnoy at 978-373-1212, ext 1552.
