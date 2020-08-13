The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
MONDAY, AUG. 3
Frank Anastasi, 24, of Chelmsford, uninsured motor vehicle or trailer, 29 Orchard St., 8:18 a.m.
Cameron Wholley, 27, OUI drugs, 2nd offense, use of an electronic device while driving, leaving the scene while driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, 180 Groveland St., 4:55 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 4
Warrant arrests only
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5
No arrests
THURSDAY, AUG. 6
Madison Parah, 22, of Kingston, New Hampshire, OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, 12:57 a.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 7
Jose Quivaja, 59, 33 10th Ave., fugitive from justice, 33 10th Ave., 4:54 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 8
Matthew McEver, 50, 401 Lowell Ave., assault, assault and battery, trespass, defacing property, destruction of property under $1,200, disorderly conduct, 401 Lowell Ave., 6:12 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 9
Lilly Howard, 22, of Plaistow, New Hampshire, OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, alcohol from an open container, 600 Primrose St., 10:32 p.m.
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, AUG. 3
Unwanted person: 92 Main St., 3:39 a.m.
911 hang-up: 1008 Main St., 6 a.m.
Barking dog: 400 Lowell Ave., 9:03 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 83 Agawam Ave., 10:32 a.m.
Threats made: 71 Hilldale Ave., 12:37 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 53 Agawam Ave., 3:15 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 186 Groveland St., 4:02 p.m.
Animal incident: 145 S. Main St., 5:24 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: Kenoza Avenue, 5:47 p.m.
Larceny: 2 Park St., 7:16 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 5 5th Ave., 7:26 p.m.
Shots fired: 19 Davis St., 9:01 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 73 Plaistow Road, 10:03 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 4
Suspicious person: 25 Portland St., 12:45 a.m.
Threats made: 2 Kimberly Way, 1:07 a.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 41 Freeman St., 7:41 a.m.
Assist Fire Department: 57 Dwight St., 8:21 a.m.
Larceny: 3 Jackson St., 8:32 a.m.
Abandoned vehicle: 12 7th Ave., 9:20 a.m.
Vandalism: 551 Washington St., 9:29 a.m.
Motor vehicle violation: 323 Main St., 10:12 a.m.
Assist Fire Department: 323 Main St., 10:21 a.m.
Robbery: 23 Concord St., 12:06 p.m.
Wire down: 9 Stetson St., 12:23 p.m.
Animal incident: 400 Lowell Ave., 12:31 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 62 Merrill Ave., 3:55 p.m.
Threats made: 650 E. Broadway, 4:21 p.m.
Tree/limb down: 5 Arlington St., 4:49 p.m.
Assist Fire Department: 129 Arlington St., 6 p.m.
Tree/limb down: 42 Coolidge Ave., 6:33 p.m.
Tree/limb down: 40 White St., 7:55 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 26 Thorndike St., 7:57 p.m.
Tree/limb down: 32 Byron St., 8:23 p.m.
Tree/limb down: 45 Old Ferry Road, 9:11 p.m.
Loud music: 51 Newcomb St., 10:57 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 1200 Boston Road, 11:11 p.m.
Tree/limb down: Front Nine Drive, 11:35 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5
Disabled motor vehicle: Ward Hill Avenue, 6:55 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 99 Main St., 8:14 a.m.
Noise complaint: 583 Hilldale Ave., 8:47 a.m.
Wire down: 722 E. Broadway, 9:19 a.m.
Credit fraud: 19 E. Broadway, 12:56 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 5 Briarwood Road, 1 p.m.
Assist Fire Department: Orchard Hill Road, 2:40 p.m.
Rental dispute: 77 Brandy Brow Road, 3:37 p.m.
Loud music: 26 Arch St., 5:39 p.m.
Shoplifting: 35 Computer Drive, 6:28 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: Forest Street, 8:04 p.m.
911 hang-up: 15 Pear Tree Road, 8:21 p.m.
Disturbance: 56 Franklin St., 9:11 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 58 Brickett Lane, 11:48 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 6
Suspicious person: 71 S. Central St., 12:36 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 915 S. Main St., 8:08 a.m.
Motor vehicle violation: 310 Main St., 10:35 a.m.
Motor vehicle violation: 310 Main St., 10:47 a.m.
Suspicious person: 15 Hale St., 11:43 a.m.
Motor vehicle violation: 310 Main St., 12:16 p.m.
Motor vehicle violation: 310 Main St., 12:20 p.m.
Animal incident: 14 Westminster Ave., 6:07 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 50 S. Prospect St., 7:15 p.m.
Unwanted person: 140 Lincoln Ave., 7:56 p.m.
Breaking and entering: 34 Grand Ave., 9:05 p.m.
911 hang-up: 9 Brockton Ave., 9:42 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 7
Loitering/disorderly: 16 Ashland St., 2:38 a.m.
Suspicious person: 340 Main St., 8:33 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 340 Main St., 8:50 a.m.
Motor vehicle complaint: Arlington Street, 10:58 a.m.
Dumping/littering: 543 Hadley West Drive, 11:26 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 31 Riverdale Ave., 1:47 p.m.
Motor vehicle illegally parked: Franklin Street, 5:40 p.m.
Larceny: 570 S. Main St., 7:25 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 77 Washington St., 8:50 p.m.
911 hang-up: 75 Temple St., 9:36 p.m.
Motor vehicle complaint: 1155 Main St., 9:48 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 22 Phoenix Row, 10:20 p.m.
Noise complaint: 10 Flora St., 10:24 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 8
Disturbance: 505 W. Lowell Ave., 12:19 a.m.
Loud music: 56 Grand View Road, 1:25 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 32 Nichols St., 1:43 a.m.
Larceny: Freeman Street, 2:02 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: Plug Pond, 2:35 a.m.
Loud music: 56 Grand View Road, 2:48 a.m.
Motor vehicle illegally parked: Wingate Street, 11:15 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: Kingsbury Avenue, 12:02 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash with bicycle: 180 Kingsbury Ave., 2:37 p.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 2 Water St., 5 p.m.
Road rage: 400 Lowell Ave., 5 p.m.
Larceny of a motor vehicle: 411 Washington St., 5:33 p.m.
Loud music: Brookdale Lane, 8:09 p.m.
Loud music: Brookdale Lane, 9:49 p.m.
Loud music: 4 Ford St., 10:39 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 9
Disturbance: 45 Locust St., 12:17 a.m.
Noise complaint: 17 7th Ave., 12:19 a.m.
Disturbance: 15 Temple St., 12:37 a.m.
Loud music: 40 Nichols St., 4:51 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 50 S. Prospect St., 11:26 p.m.
Motor vehicle violation: 1115 Main St., 12:19 p.m.
Credit fraud: 32 Amesbury Line Road, 12:20 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 3 Summit Ave., 2:16 p.m.
Suspicious person: 170 Washington St., 5:28 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 401 Lowell Ave., 9:08 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 99 Main St., 9:33 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 401 Lowell Ave., 9:43 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 650 Primrose St., 9:45 p.m.