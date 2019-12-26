MONDAY, DEC. 16
Citation issued: For speeding: Andover Street, 8:09 a.m.
Scam reported: Campanelli Road, 10:12 a.m.
Leash law violation issued: To owner of dog that killed neighbor's chicken, Woburn Street, 10:22 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries: Railroad Street, 12:19 p.m.
Citation issued: For marked lanes violation: River Road, 5:36 p.m.
Citation issued: For marked lanes violation, River Road, 5:58 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 17
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, two cars involved, Shawsheen Road, 10:44 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, River Street, 11:20 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, Highland Road, 12:30 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash. No injuries, Elm Street, 1:04 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, Haverhill Street, 1:16 p.m.
Stolen car recovered: Webster Street, 1:26 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, Walnut Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, Essex Street, 2:03 p.m.
Mailbox knocked down: Highland Road, 2:24 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, Reservation Road, 5:08 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, Harold Parker Road, 5:13 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, Argilla Road, 6:30 p.m.
Two tires flattened: Car hit pothole, Abbott Street, 6:32 p.m.
Arrest: Gerson David Estrada, 31, of 3 Conduit St., Lawrence, unlicensed operation, Lowell Street, 6:36 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, Woburn Street, 8:29 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Motor vehicle crash: With injuries, South Main Street, 11:46 a.m.
Hit-and-run crash: Haverhill Street, 3:18 p.m.
Larceny: Railroad Street, 4:26 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, two cars involved, River Road, 4:27 p.m.
Two-car crash: With injuries, North Main Street, 4:36 p.m.
Summons issued: For unlicensed operation, Union Street, 6:14 p.m.
One tire flattened: Car hits pothole, Abbott Street, 7:20 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 19
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, Haverhill Street, 7:28 a.m.
Hit-and-run crash: Routes 125 and 28, 8:20 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, North Main Street, 2:14 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, Lowell Street, 3:10 p.m.
Packages opened: Bayberry Lane, 5:16 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
Illegal dumping: River Road, 8:47 a.m.
Credit card fraud reported: North Main Street, 9:46 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, Carmel Road, 4:16 p.m.
Larceny from motor vehicle: Shattuck Road, 5:31 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, Salem Street, 3:34 a.m.
Disorderly man ordered to stay out of Old Town Hall: Main Street, 9:15 a.m.