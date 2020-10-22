The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
Wilfredo Nieves, 51, 112 Chadwick St., OUI liquor, alcohol from an open container in vehicle, child endangerment, 259 Main St., 8:54 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
Warrant arrests only
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
Warrant arrests only
MONDAY, OCT. 12
Warrant arrest only
TUESDAY, OCT. 13
Warrant arrest only
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14
Warrant arrests only
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
Warrant arrests only
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
Warrant arrest only
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
Ashley Raycraft, 34, 4 Berkshire St., OUI liquor 2nd offense, 371 Lowell Ave., 3:36 a.m.
Danielle Nichols, 35, 2 Reed St., assault and battery on a police officer, trespassing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, 400 Lowell Ave., 7:39 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
Benjamin Shea, 27, of Ipswich, OUI liquor 2nd offense, 39 S. Main St., 2:05 a.m.
Marco Cancel-Rincon, 30, of Lawrence, trespassing, disturbing the peace, 26 Sarah J Circle, 7:26 p.m.
Andres Castillo-Polanco, 20, 62 Bellevue Ave., trespassing with a motor vehicle, disturbing the peace, 26 Sarah J Circle, 7:54 p.m.
Lorena Felix, 24, 3 Bellevue Ave., trespassing, disturbing the peace, 20 Computer Drive, 9 p.m.
Lissandro Penalo, 22, 45 5th Ave., trespassing with a motor vehicle, disturbing the peace, unregistered motor vehicle, 26 Sarah J Circle, 8:26 p.m.
Alan Sarita Rodriguez, 23, of Lawrence, trespassing with a motor vehicle, disturbing the peace, 26 Sarah J Circle, 8:08 p.m.
Marcos Valentin, 26, 8 Bartlett St., trespassing with a motor vehicle, disturbing the peace, 26 Sarah J Circle, 7:23 p.m.
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
Motor vehicle violation: Essex Street, 1:20 a.m.
Suspicious person: 32 Briarwood Road, 1:55 a.m.
Noise complaint: 29 Victor St., 2:26 a.m.
Motor vehicle violation: 129 Kenoza Ave., 6:47 a.m.
Property damage: 44 Hall St., 7:12 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 259 Lincoln Ave., 9:07 a.m.
Larceny of a motor vehicle: 534 River St., 11:07 a.m.
Animal incident: 28 S. Warren St., 11:11 a.m.
Disturbance: 505 W. Lowell Ave., 11:50 a.m.
Disturbance: 330 Hilldale Ave., 12:13 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 86 Cedar St., 1:35 p.m.
Motor vehicle violation: 147 S. Pleasant St., 2:32 p.m.
Motor vehicle violation: 140 S. Pleasant St., 3:03 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 219 Lincoln Ave., 5:04 p.m.
Shoplifting: 200 Main St., 7:06 p.m.
Motor vehicle illegally parked: 60 S. Pleasant St., 7:52 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 101 Blaisdell St., 9:42 p.m.
Attempted breaking and entering: 408 Main St., 11:42 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
Suspicious person: Laurel Avenue, 1 a.m.
Motor vehicle violation: Laurel Avenue, 1:13 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 1 Washington St., 1:14 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 63 S. Main St., 2:32 a.m.
911 hang-up: 715 Hilldale Ave., 3:11 a.m.
Suspicious person: 35 Computer Drive, 3:31 a.m.
Larceny: 822 Main St., 8:31 a.m.
Suspicious person: 88 Corliss Hill Road, 9:04 a.m.
Animal incident: 150 Washington St., 10:02 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: Vine Street, 11:22 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 10 Kimball St., 12:36 p.m.
Vandalism: 402 Amesbury Road, 1:03 p.m.
Property damage: 201 Lake St., 1:22 p.m.
Threats made: 130 Main St., 3:53 p.m.
Disturbance: 60 Blaisdell St., 6:50 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 259 Main St., 8:09 p.m.
Loud music: 11 Park Ave., 9:12 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 9 Marion St., 10:18 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
Loud music: 148 Cedar St., 1:03 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 170 Main St., 8:40 a.m.
Motor vehicle violation: Cottage Street, 9:56 a.m.
Dumping/littering: 233 Neck Road, 10:19 a.m.
Motor vehicle violation: South Pleasant Street, 1:31 p.m.
Loud music: 36 Portland St., 5:04 p.m.
Noise complaint: 44 Merrimack St., 6:43 p.m.
911 hang-up: 45 Arch St., 8:36 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 320 S. Main St., 9:32 p.m.
Suspicious person: 12 7th Ave., 10:53 p.m.
MONDAY, OCT. 12
Motor vehicle complaint: 63 S. Main St., 12:09 a.m.
Noise complaint: 61 Jackson St., 1:03 a.m.
Motor vehicle violation: 14 Nichols St., 4:46 a.m.
Shots fired: 19 Lakeside St., 7:55 a.m.
Suspicious person: 26 Sunrise Drive, 3 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: Gilbert Avenue, 5:03 p.m.
Breaking and entering: 132 Klondike Ave., 6:44 p.m.
Animal incident: 85 Essex St., 8:22 p.m
TUESDAY, OCT. 13
Suspicious person: Summer Street, 12:07 a.m.
Motor vehicle illegally parked: 65 Lovejoy St., 4:04 a.m.
Threats made: 19 Railroad Ave., 6:02 a.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 15 Parkridge Road, 7:51 a.m.
911 hang-up: 70 Grove St., 10:52 a.m.
Unwanted person: 13 Hilldale Ave., 1:21 p.m.
Identity theft: 92 Amesbury Line Road, 2:28 p.m.
Shoplifting: 15 Hilldale Ave., 3:28 p.m.
Larceny: 931 Boston Road, 4:25 p.m.
Suspicious person: 2 Castle Road, 5:59 p.m.
Loud music: 63 Locke St., 10:10 p.m.
Suspicious person: Plug Pond, 11:44 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14
Motor vehicle violation: Groveland Street, 1:13 a.m.
Motor vehicle violation: 284 Winter St., 2:32 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 7 Myles Standish Drive, 3:25 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash with injury: Groveland Street, 6:08 a.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 59 Plaistow Road, 7:53 a.m.
Suspicious person: Marble Street, 10:17 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 788 Washington St., 10:49 a.m.
Larceny of a motor vehicle: 2 Tyler Ave., 11:14 am.
Loitering/disorderly: Gilbert Avenue: 1 p.m.
Animal dead/injured: Hoyt Road, 2:22 p.m.
Noise complaint: 101 Blaisdell St., 3:22 p.m.
Larceny: 13 W. Parish Ridge Road, 4:40 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 36 Grove St., 7:24 p.m.
Disturbance: 36 Grove St., 9:58 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
Noise complaint: 440 North Ave., 12:58 a.m.
Loud music: 202 Wilson St., 1:01 a.m.
Identity theft: 655 S. Main St., 8:54 a.m.
911 hang-up: 70 Grove St., 8:57 a.m.
Suspicious person: 71 Hunters Run Place, 11:15 a.m.
Animal loose: 19 Shepherd St., 11:16 a.m.
Rental dispute: 15 Brockton Ave., 11:58 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 19 Shepherd St., 12:04 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 37 Cedar St., 2:19 p.m.
Larceny of a bicycle: 48 Arlington St., 3:40 p.m.
911 hang-up: 515 Hadley West Drive, 4:19 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 14 Warren St., 5:06 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 7 Myles Standish Drive, 5:15 p.m.
Disturbance: 35 Computer Drive, 5:38 p.m.
Assault: 4th Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
Barking dog: Vine Street, 12:14 a.m.
Motor vehicle violation: 425 Lowell Ave., 1:14 a.m.
Suspicious person: 70 Westminster Ave., 2:44 a.m.
Threats made: 40 Bailey Boulevard, 6:23 a.m.
Motor vehicle illegally parked: Boxford Road, 6:35 a.m.
911 hang-up: 36 W. Meadow Road, 8:02 a.m.
Shoplifting: 15 Hilldale Ave., 9:04 a.m.
Disturbance: 1 Lincoln St., 10:29 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 51 Merrimack St., 12:58 p.m.
Identity theft: 55 Laurel Ave., 2:05 p.m.
Disturbance: 11 10th Ave., 4:41 p.m.
Disturbance: 36 Nichols St., 5:26 p.m.
Disturbance: 59 Bellevue Ave., 6:17 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 140 Evergreen Drive, 9:14 p.m.
Suspicious person: 75 Clement Court, 9:42 p.m.
Suspicious person: Plug Pond, 10:20 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
Loud music: 68 Bellevue Ave., 12:04 a.m.
Suspicious person: 687 S. Main St., 1:47 a.m.
Shoplifting: 15 Hilldale Ave,. 9:23 a.m.
Motor vehicle illegally parked: 6 Highland Ave., 10:16 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident with pedestrian: Lewis Street, 12:05 p.m.
Tree/limb down: 560 E. Broadway, 12:40 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 31 Cedar St., 1:15 p.m.
Larceny of a motor vehicle: 2 Water St., 1:46 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 79 Castle Road, 3:49 p.m.
Loud music: 62 16th Ave., 6:28 p.m.
Road rage: Ginty Boulevard, 5:18 p.m.
Loud music: 11 Innisfree Drive, 6:02 p.m.
Breaking and entering: 17 Ferry St., 6:54 p.m.
Suspicious person: 931 Boston Road, 7:46 p.m.
Trespassing: 40 Locke St., 9:29 p.m.
Motor vehicle illegally parked: Monument Street, 9:34 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 12 Bradford Ave., 9:48 p.m.
Sudden death: 660 River St., 11:56 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 660 River St., 12:33 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 915 S. Main St., 12:39 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 501 W. Lowell Ave., 12:52 a.m.
911 hang-up: 69 6th Ave., 6:28 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 34 Forest Acres Drive, 7:46 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 16 Ashland St., 8:10 a.m.
Assist Fire Department: 100 Washington St., 8:38 a.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 380 River St., 9 a.m.
Motor vehicle illegally parked: 40 Wingate St., 10:26 a.m.
Motor vehicle complaint: Groveland Street, 1:41 p.m.
Suspicious person: 44 White St., 2:47 p.m.
Larceny: 15 Hilldale Ave., 5:26 p.m.
Loud music: 20 Computer Drive, 6:21 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 3 Ferry Road, 6:25 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: Ginty Boulevard, 6:34 p.m.
Threats made: 147 Freeman St., 7 p.m.
Suspicious person: 99 Main St., 8:05 p.m.
Threats made: 147 Freeman St. Ext., 9:15 p.m.