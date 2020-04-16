The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
MONDAY, APRIL 6
Edwin Lazu, 29, 151 Franklin St., fentanyl trafficking and conspiracy to violate the drug laws, 151 Franklin St., 6:02 p.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
Warrant arrest only
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
Oscar Quinones, 18, 22 Sunrise Drive, murder, 117 Lincoln Ave., 4:01 a.m.
Gian Franco Gonzalez, 20, 27 Victor St., breaking and entering (nighttime felony), larceny from a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, disorderly and attempt to commit a crime, 78 Lincolnshire Drive, 4:47 a.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
Maria Feliciano, 38, 177 Lake St., fentanyl trafficking, drug possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate the drug laws, 177 Lake St., 7:51 p.m.
Olvin Medina, 38, 177 Lake St., fentanyl trafficking, drug possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate the drug laws, 177 Lake St., 7:16 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
Angel Delano, 23, 112 Goodale St., disorderly conduct, possession of a class B drug, How Street, 8:06 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
Adam Matosic, 55, listed by police as homeless, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, 140 Lincoln Ave., 10:56 p.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
No arrests
MONDAY, APRIL 13
No arrests
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, APRIL 6
Suspicious person: 60 Railroad St., 1:21 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 491 Groveland St., 5:26 a.m.
Vandalism to a motor vehicle: 40 Locke St., 7:26 a.m.
Larceny of auto parts: 111 Neck Road, 9:59 a.m.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle: 1046 Broadway, 12:25 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 4 Myles Standish Drive, 12:30 p.m.
Disturbance: 28 Presidential Drive, 2:03 p.m.
Recovered motor vehicle: Franklin Street, 2:46 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 33 Cedar St., 3:30 p.m.
Disturbance: Arlington Street, 3:32 p.m.
Vandalism to a motor vehicle: 11 Proctor Street, 4:32 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 503 River St., 6:57 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 506 Amesbury Road, 8:41 p.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
Property damage: 170 Washington St., 4:50 a.m.
Larceny of a motor vehicle: 34 Emerson St., 7:19 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 10 Washington Square, 9:37 a.m.
Identity theft: 1 Towne Hill Road, 12:06 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 106 Lafayette Square, 1:04 p.m.
Loud music: 24 Arch St., 1:33 p.m.
911 hang-up: 50 Foundation Ave., 2:21 p.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 10 Prescott Ave., 2:42 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 14 Granite St., 7:25 p.m.
Counterfeit money: 323 Main St., 8:24 p.m.
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: 117 Lincoln Ave., 8:41 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
Unwanted person: 136 S. Elm St., 12:48 a.m.
Disturbance: 44 Merrimack St., 1:18 a.m.
Recovered motor vehicle: 40 Locust St., 8 a.m.
Recovered motor vehicle: 29 Middlesex St., 8 a.m.
Larceny of a motor vehicle: 1184 Main St., 8:07 a.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 1 Washington Ave., 12:55 p.m.
Counterfeit money: 323 Main St., 2:48 p.m.
Credit fraud: 97 Beach St., 3:30 p.m.
Animal incident: 965 Boston Road, 3:46 p.m.
Property damage: 232 Mill St., 4:14 p.m.
Larceny: 788 Washington St., 6:36 p.m.
Missing person: 95 Hilldale Ave., 8:50 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 28 Byron St., 11:29 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
911 hang-up: 19 5th Ave., 1:27 a.m.
Loud music: 71 Eudora St., 2:14 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 25 Washington Square, 7:11 a.m.
Loud music: 10 S. Kimball St., 7:41 a.m.
Larceny: 1 Water St., 8:31 a.m.
Motor vehicle illegally parked: 150 Washington St., 1:32 p.m.
Shoplifting: 323 Main St., 3:05 p.m.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle: 170 Washington St., 9:21 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
Attempted breaking and entering: 146 Franklin St., 8:15 a.m.
Shoplifting: 285 Lincoln Ave., 9:50 a.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 10 Marble St., 9:54 a.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 63 S. Main St., 10:38 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 1186 Main St., 11:10 a.m.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle: 170 Washington St., 11:50 a.m.
Civil matter: 32 Presidential Drive, 2:35 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 25 Shelley Road, 4:52 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: How Street, 5:31 p.m.
Shoplifting: 35 Computer Drive, 6:48 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 17 Marshall St., 7:06 p.m.
Loud music: How Street, 7:22 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: How Street, 8:44 p.m.
Disturbance: 93 Lafayette Square, 9:26 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 117 Lincoln Ave., 10:03 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
Noise complaint: 25 Arch Ave., 1:10 a.m.
Counterfeit money: 63 S. Main St., 9:12 a.m.
Larceny: 526 Hadley West Drive, 11:37 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 13 Hilldale Ave., 2:21 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 102 Cedar St., 4:49 p.m.
Suspicious person: 20 Chadwick St., 5:27 p.m.
911 hang-up: 24 Essex St., 5:32 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 16 Alvanos Drive, 6:52 p.m.
Disturbance: How Street, 11:48 p.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
Loud music: 505 West Lowell Ave., 12:52 a.m.
Loud music: 52 S. Central St., 2:01 a.m.
Shoplifting: 425 Lowell Ave., 3:04 a.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 20 Grand Ave., 3:25 a.m.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle: 53 Granite St., 8:44 a.m.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Essex Street, 1:25 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: How Street, 1:34 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 50 Nettleton Ave., 3:46 p.m.
Larceny: 59 Cedar St., 4:41 p.m.
Disturbance: 31 4th Ave., 7:30 p.m.
Noise complaint: 97 Primrose St., 8:42 p.m.
MONDAY, APRIL 13
Loud music: 9 Arch Ave., 12:17 a.m.
Loud music: 9 Arch Ave., 2:58 a.m.
Suspicious person: 323 Main St., 4:25 a.m.
911 Hang-up: 18 Blaisdell St., 7:16 p.m.
Suspicious person: 323 Main St., 7:29 a.m.
Disturbance: 400 Lowell Ave., 9:55 a.m.
Suspicious person: 22 Sunrise Drive, 1:28 p.m.
Larceny: 251 River St., 2:20 p.m.