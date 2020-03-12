The following items were taken from logs on file at the Andover Police Department:
MONDAY, MARCH 2
Motor vehicle theft: Frontage Road, 2:24 a.m.
Vandalism: Shawsheen Road, 10:56 a.m.
Citation issued: For speeding, Chandler Road, 11:55 a.m.
Facebook scam reported: Main Street, 4:10 p.m.
Citation issued: Inspection violation, North Main Street, 8:10 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
Citation issued: No registration in possession, North Main Street, 6:14 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, High Plain Road, 7:43 a.m.
Attempted breaking and entry: Raagini Indian Bistro, 209 North Main St., 11:12 a.m.
Unwanted person removed: North Main Street, 11:29 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, Main Street, 2:32 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, North Main Street, 4:22 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
Woman threatened with knife: Stevens Street, 9:31 a.m.
Vandalism: Shawsheen Road, 9:55 a.m.
Citation issued: For speeding, Dascomb Road, 11:50 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, Shawsheen Road, 1:32 p.m.
Citation issued: For following too closely, Dascomb Road, 1:35 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: With injury, Harold Parker Road, 6:16 p.m.
Driver's license stolen from locker room: Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., 7:03 p.m.
Car strikes utility pole: One person injured, 7:25 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
Hit-and-run crash: Brickstone Square, 8:58 a.m.
Two-car crash: No injuries, 11:13 a.m.
Hit-and-run crash: Walnut Avenue, 2:13 p.m.
Hit-and-run crash: North Main Street, 3:46 p.m.
Two-vehicle crash: Possible injury, River Road, 10:53 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, River Street, 6:36 a.m.
Illegal dumping: North Main Street, 10:21 a.m.
Citation issued: Parking in the wrong direction, Memorial Circle, 2:14 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, South Main Street, 4:41 p.m.
Sewage backup in basement: Essex Street, Water Department notified, 5:15 p.m.
Hit-and-run crash: North Main Street, 7:06 p.m.
Criminal complaint sought: For driving after license suspension, failure to use car when starting, North Main Street, 9:52 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, Main Street, 11:26 a.m.
Citation issued: For expired inspection sticker, South Main Street, 11:40 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, Union Street, 12:09 p.m.
Stolen motor vehicle recovered: North Main Street, 12:49 p.m.
FedEx truck knocks down utility pole: No injuries, Charlotte Drive, 1:03 p.m.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
Electrical box vandalized: Phillips Academy, South Main Street, 10:08 a.m.
Citation issued: For right on red, seat belt violations, North Main Street, 4:08 p.m.
Citation issued: For speeding, North Main Street, 5:07 p.m.
Citation issued: For blocking a fire hydrant, Main Street, 6 p.m.
Citation issued: For failure to wear a seat belt, North Main Street, 7:19 p.m.
Resident finds ammunition: Was discovered in home, given to police, Maple Avenue, 7:28 p.m.
Two-vehicle crash: Driver bleeding from hand and transported to Lawrence General Hospital, both vehicles towed, North Main Street, 8:17 p.m.