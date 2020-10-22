Saturday Oct. 10
Death: A man died of natural causes in the parking lot, Whittier Court, 11:38 a.m.
Unemployment Fraud: Wescott Road, 12:58 p.m.
Unemployment Fraud: Tewksbury Street, 4:05 p.m.
Animal Control: Dead turkey in the road, Lowell Street, 5:50 p.m.
Fraud: Woman's bank card being used illegally, Cry Circle, 6:40 p.m.
Vandalism: Police officer found vandalism, Robertson Drive, 8:41 p.m.
Animal Control: A duck or goose flew into the side of a house. It was dazed and walking around. Police advised that if the bird was still there in the morning the homeowners should call back, Crenshaw Lane, 9:04 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Suspicious Activity: People sitting on a lawn were asked to leave by police, Burnham Road, 1:42 a.m.
Suspicious Activity: Four children who were outside the home returned to a parent, Dascomb Road, 3:11 a.m.
Domestic: Someone reported a family member with an abusive boyfriend, Tech Drive, 11:47 a.m.
Animal Control: A man brought in a chocolate lab named Daisy who he found. Police found the owner, Barrington Drive, 10:11 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 12
Vandalism: Someone smashed a mailbox overnight, Holt Road, 8:24 a.m.
Missing person: Mother reports a 40-year-old man missing from his sober home, High Plain Road, 9:25 a.m.
Vandalism: Brick thrown through a car windshield overnight, Washington Avenue, 11:39 a.m.
Theft: Catalytic converter cut off a car overnight, Minuteman Road, 12:44 p.m.
Unemployment Fraud: Alonesos Way, 4:06 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Officer Requested: A storm drain was clogged, officer removed some debris but contracted the Department of Public Works, Dascomb Road, 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Officer Requested: Officers removed needles and a spoon in the parking lot, Washington Park Drive, 8:51 a.m.
Officer Requested: A person asked for money in return for not releasing a video online, George Street, 11:20 a.m.
Officer Requested: Missing package, Haverhill Street, 2:47 p.m.
Unemployment Fraud: Tally Ho Lane, 5:23 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15:
Unemployment Fraud: Burnham Road, 11:38 a.m.
Unemployment Fraud: Alderbrook Road, 12:14 p.m.
Unemployment Fraud: Cherrywood Circle, 12:20 p.m.
Traffic Stop: Motorcyclist cited for speeding and failure to stop, Greenwood Road, 2:42 p.m.
Vandalism: Woman reported her car window was smashed, North Main Street, 2:54 p.m.
Unemployment Fraud: Oriole Drive, 3:45 p.m.
Unemployment Fraud: Julliette Street, 4:16 p.m.
Assisting Fire Department: Large brush fire on the highway, 495, 4:21 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
Unemployment Fraud: Haggetts Pond Road, 9:11 a.m.
Unemployment Fraud: Lincoln Street, 9:12 a.m.
Unemployment Fraud: Pipers Glenn, 1:56 p.m.
Unemployment Fraud: Dascomb Road, 3:03 p.m.
Fraud: Woman said her license was used for an Uber driver application, Osgood Street, 3:19 p.m.
Unemployment Fraud: Prides Circle, 3:42 p.m.
Unemployment Fraud: Mulberry Circle, 3:52 p.m.
Unemployment Fraud: Farmland Circle, 4:10 p.m.
Threats: Woman being threatened by someone who lives at the same housing complex, Shattuck Road, 5:55 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Assault: After a car crash people got into an argument, 8:50 a.m.
Vandalism: Someone drove on a lawn, Avery Lane, 10:01 a.m.
Car Crash: Lowell Street, 12:58 p.m.
Unemployment Fraud: Main Street, 2:10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Traffic Stop: Car was reported in parking lot as suspicious. Police stopped the driver for unlicensed and unregistered operation, River Road, 7:23 a.m.
Unemployment Fraud: River Road, 10:58 a.m.
Fraud: Person reported their lost credit card was used, Dascomb Road, 2:10 p.m.
Property: Wallet turned in to police station and returned to owner, School Street, 3:04 p.m.
Unemployment Fraud: Lowell Street, 4:46 p.m.