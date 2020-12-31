The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
MONDAY, DEC. 21
William Cerasuolo, 30, of Woburn, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, Federal Street, 11:51 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 22
No arrests
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23
Warrant arrest only
THURSDAY, DEC. 24
No arrests
FRIDAY, DEC. 25
No arrests
SATURDAY, DEC. 26
No arrests
SUNDAY, DEC. 27
Pepe Simpson, 42, of Derry, New Hampshire, OUI liquor, 11 Charles St., 11:11 p.m.
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, DEC. 21
Motor vehicle illegally parked: 38 9th Ave., 4:26 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 90 Amesbury Line Road, 7:16 a.m.
Animal incident: Basiliere Bridge: 8:10 a.m.
Identity theft: 20 Altamont St., 8:40 a.m.
Assist Fire Department: 480 S. Main St., 10:47 a.m.
Suspicious person: 400 Lowell Ave., 11:46 a.m.
Attempted breaking and entering: 170 Main St., 12:31 p.m.
Animal incident: 22 Salem St., 12:52 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 501 Hadley West Drive, 8:20 p.m.
Rental dispute: 34 Hall St., 10:47 p.m.
Suspicious person: 68 Whittier Road, 11:01 p.m.
Motor vehicle violation: Federal Street, 11:27 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 22
Unwanted person: 21 Eudora St., 12:14 a.m.
Suspicious person: 68 Whittier Road, 12:51 a.m.
Fire: 13 Westchester Drive, 9:39 a.m.
Threats made: 350 Main St., 10:09 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 86 Essex St., 11:22 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 6 Kimball St., 11:43 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 2 Water St., 11:46 a.m.
Property damage: 87 Plaistow Road, 12:12 p.m.
Larceny: 254 Washington St., 12:42 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: How Street, 2:37 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 68 Dexter St., 2:32 p.m.
911 hang-up: 79 Cedar St., 4:07 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 117 Merrimack St., 4:56 p.m.
Disturbance: 3 Jackson St., 5:43 p.m.
Suspicious person: Kingsbury Avenue, 6:51 p.m.
Larceny: 229 Lincoln Ave., 6:53 p.m.
Motor vehicle illegally parked: 26 Porter St., 7:23 p.m.
Suspicious person: 10 Kimball St., 8:29 p.m.
Disturbance: 11 Vila St., 9:20 p.m.
Noise complaint: 5 Vine St., 10:59 p.m.
Suspicious person: 6 8th Ave., 11:20 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23
Suspicious person: 100 Elliott St., 12:02 a.m.
Motor vehicle illegally parked: 8 8th Ave., 12:21 a.m.
Unwanted person: 127 How St., 6:40 a.m.
Suspicious person: 132 River St., 8:58 a.m.
911 hang-up: 501 Hadley West Drive, 9:36 a.m.
Motor vehicle illegally parked: 124 Washington St., 9:49 a.m.
Motor vehicle complaint: 725 S. Main St., 12:26 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 40 Garden St., 3:35 p.m.
Disturbance: 31 Vine St., 6:50 p.m.
911 hang-up: 11th Avenue, 7:18 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 45 Locust St., 7:48 p.m.
Suspicious person: 501 Boxford Road, 9:51 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 24
911 hang-up: 44 Emerson St., 12:10 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 1112 Main St., 9:10 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 10 Angle St., 9:35 a.m.
Larceny: 600 River St., 10:07 a.m.
Disturbance: 280 Main St., 11:09 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 297 Lincoln Ave., 12:33 p.m.
Disturbance: 140 Lincoln Ave., 2:10 p.m.
Vandalism to a motor vehicle: 50 9th Ave., 2:27 p.m.
Suspicious person: 108 Blaisdell St., 3:03 p.m.
Loud music: 427 River St., 5:01 p.m.
Shots fired: Charles Street, 8:19 p.m.
Unwanted person: 35 Computer Drive, 8:56 p.m.
Suspicious person: 23 Vine St., 10:17 p.m.
Loud music: 505 W. Lowell Ave., 10:34 p.m.
911 hang-up: 505 W. Lowell Ave., 10:59 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 25
Loud music: 55 Freeman St., 12:01 a.m.
Loud music: 55 Freeman St., 12:27 a.m.
Disturbance: 408 Main St., 2:39 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 10 Porter St., 9:03 a.m.
911 hang-up: 17 Germain Ave., 11:58 a.m.
Shoplifting: 425 Lowell Ave., 1:10 p.m.
Assist Fire Department: 225 Golden Hill Ave., 3:02 p.m.
Larceny of a motor vehicle: 35 S. Webster St., 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 26
Neighbor dispute: 18 Presidential Drive, 3:37 a.m.
Suspicious person: South Elm Street, 4:32 a.m.
Noise complaint: 53 Summer St., 6:26 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 104 Plaistow Road, 9:28 a.m.
Road rage: 253 Washington St., 9:45 a.m.
Breaking and entering: 77 Summer St., 10:02 a.m.
Assist Fire Department: 70 Franklin St., 10:31 a.m.
Larceny: 7 Powdermill Road, 10:40 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 10:36 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 11 Vila St., 7:26 p.m.
Shots fired: 75 Clement Court, 7:40 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 259 Lincoln Ave., 9:16 p.m.
Suspicious person: 786 River St., 9:20 p.m.
Unwanted person: 491 Groveland St., 10:08 p.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 27
Suspicious person: 501 Broadway, 1:52 a.m.
Motor vehicle illegally parked: 5 S. Warren St., 2:08 a.m.
Fire: 3 Grand Ave., 6:24 a.m.
Vandalism: 11 Vila St., 9:25 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 99 1/2 Blaisdell St., 11:37 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 1180 Main St., 11:54 a.m.
Assist Fire Department: 440 North Ave., 12:18 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 101 Blaisdell St., 12:30 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 30 Arch Ave., 1:40 p.m.
Suspicious person: 79 Castle Road, 4:06 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 298 Willow Ave., 7:16 p.m.
Noise complaint: 8 8th Ave., 9:56 p.m.