Monday, Oct. 19
There were nine calls about unemployment fraud.
Request officer: Police officer checked business where the alarm was set off, Central Street, 7:33 a.m.
Unwanted guest: Police spoke with unwanted guests at a hotel and asked them to leave, Minuteman Road, 5:58 p.m.
Request officer: MBTA said three children were on the train tracks. Police found and spoke to the teenagers, Essex Street, 6:06 p.m.
Unwanted guests: Hotel employee asks police to disperse a party in a room, River Road, 10:48 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
There were four calls about unemployment fraud.
Noise complaint: North Main Street, 9:45 a.m.
Theft: Woman's Biden signs were taken for a second time, Prospect Road, 6:28 p.m.
Property damage: Car window smashed in, Grandview Terrace, 6:58 p.m.
Request officer: Police helped woman get her cell phone and wallet, Elm Court, 10:40 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
There were six calls about unemployment fraud.
Traffic stop: Citation for speeding, North Main Street, 8:57 a.m.
Traffic stop: Citation for speeding, North Main Street, 9:25 a.m.
Identity fraud: Coventry Lane, 11:56 a.m.
Suspicious package: Officers investigated and disposed of a blue trunk, Sheridan Road, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
There were four calls about unemployment fraud.
Request officer: Investigated white van parked for days, Elm Street, 10:05 a.m.
Fraud: Bad check, North Main Street, 1:01 p.m.
Road rage: Man assaulted on the 93 North off-ramp to 133, Lowell Street, 7:01 p.m.
Citizen transport: Officer gave Boy Scout ride, Central Street, 7:14 p.m.