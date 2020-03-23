Police: Mazda struck tree, caught fire in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY — A Manchester woman is in the hospital after receiving life-threatening injuries in a car crash that occurred in Londonderry Monday morning.
Just before 8 a.m., a 2015 Mazda CX-9 driven by Rijiena Rongieu, 44, struck a tree and caught fire, according to a statement by New Hampshire State Police.
She was traveling south on Interstate 93, taking the Exit 5 off-ramp, according to the statement. After traveling down the off-ramp, the Mazda crossed all lanes of Route 28 and then entered the Exit 5 on-ramp, according to police.
While driving onto the on-ramp, the car veered off the road and struck a tree, catching fire, police said. Trooper Emmanuel Francois quickly arrived and was able to extinguish the fire with several fire extinguishers, police said.
Rongieu was trapped in the Mazda until Londonderry firefighters were able to release her, police said. She was then flown by a medical helicopter from the scene to Mass General Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries.
State Police, Londonderry Fire Department and the DHART Medical Helicopter Unit all responded to the crash.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Emmanuel Francois at the New Hampshire State Police – Troop B Barracks at 603-223-4381 or by email at emmanuel.francois@dos.nh.gov.