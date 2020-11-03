MERRIMAC – A local man was ordered to stay out of town and pay his 86-year-old grandmother $9,269 after admitting he stole that sum from her last year, according to Newburyport District Court records.
Robert D. Jones, 38, of 24 Nichols St. pleaded guilty Tuesday morning via videoconference to three counts of larceny over $1,200 and one count of intimidating a witness.
Judge Peter Doyle sentenced Jones to 15 months in jail but gave him credit for 406 days already served. Once he finishes his sentence, Jones must stay away from his relative, abide by all restraining orders and stay out of Merrimac. He must also remain drug free with random screens for three years while he is on probation and pay $9,269 in restitution to his grandmother.
In March 2015, Jones and a woman were arrested and charged with running a prostitution ring out of their Nichols Street home. That activity funded their heroin use, according to court documents. At the time of his arrest, Jones was wanted by New Hampshire authorities on drug charges.
According to court records, Jones obtained his grandmother’s personal financial information in April 2019 and used it to buy six cell phones and other items from three New Hampshire AT&T stores for a total of $6,299.
Merrimac police Officer Jonathan Hewey wrote that Jones hacked into his grandmother’s AT&T account by obtaining her Social Security number and personal identity information and then added himself to her account. He then proceeded to rack up extensive bills under her name that she ultimately could not pay back. That resulted in her losing phone service and having to pay fines.
Jones was caught on video buying phones from two stores, according to Hewey’s report.
“Since Robert is the only other name on the account, he is the only one that would be able to make a purchase under (the victim’s) name, and with Robert already being identified on video making these transactions at the Seabrook and Plaistow stores, it gives me probable cause to charge him at Newington, as well,” Hewey wrote in his report.
The charge of intimidating a witness stems from Jones calling his grandmother names and saying that “if anything happens to her, it is her fault,” Hewey wrote in his report.
