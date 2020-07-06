HAVERHILL — Police are investigating a shooting in the Acre neighborhood over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
According to police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty, a 911 call for shots fired came in on Sunday morning just after 8 a.m.
Officers responded to the area of 57 5th Ave., to find damage to a vehicle, but it is unclear when the shooting happened, Doherty said.
Police said there are no suspects. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Dana Burrill at 978-373-1212, ext.1560.