SALISBURY – A New York man who drove the wrong way on a highway off-ramp before sliding down a hill Wednesday night was under the influence of drugs, according to local police.
After he crashed, Justin A. Byrd, 34, of Rochester, New York, was transported to Portsmouth Hospital in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with non-life threatening injuries. Instead of being arrested, he was summonsed to appear in Newburyport District Court.
In addition to driving while under the influence of drugs, Byrd faces negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene after property damage and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle charges.
Byrd will also likely face motor vehicle-related charges in Seabrook where police there first spotted him driving erratically around 7:20 p.m.
Seabrook police pursued him at high speeds before abandoning the chase once he crossed into Massachusetts. A short time later, around 7:30 p.m., he rear-ended a motorist on Toll Road near Main Street and fled the scene. Salisbury police were alerted to Byrd’s presence in town and began their search, according to Salisbury police.
To avoid being caught, Byrd entered a nearby Interstate 95 south off-ramp in the wrong direction. He then briefly straddled a guardrail before driving his 2017 Volkswagen sedan down an embankment and into the woods, according to police.
Salisbury police Lt. Richard Dellaria said the incident was still under investigation and what kind of drugs Byrd had used before getting behind the wheel had yet to be determined.
“We’re very fortunate more people were not injured by this operator’s actions that night,” Dellaria said.