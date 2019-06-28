SALEM, N.H. — A Salem man has been charged with drunken driving after he hit a teen on a skateboard Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Police say 56-year-old Steven Berry of Wells Road — who was driving a 2011 GMC truck on Shadow Lake Road — struck a 15-year-old boy who was skateboarding on Sylvan Drive.
"There were signs of impairment at the scene, and we took (the driver) to the station," Deputy Chief Joel Dolan said.
At the police station, Berry refused a breathalyzer, Dolan said. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to police.
Police have not identified the teenager who was injured.
The teen was taken to Lawrence General Hospital by ambulance with a significant leg injury and possible head trauma, Dolan said.
The boy was found unconscious but breathing by emergency responders, according to the police log.
The driver was not injured, Dolan said.
Shadow Lake Road was closed into the evening.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.