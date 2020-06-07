LAWRENCE — Two local police officers appeared alongside Mayor Dan Rivera as he spoke to hundreds of protesters through a bullhorn Sunday afternoon during a city-sponsored rally to honor the life of George Floyd.
“As an Afro-Latino growing up in Lawrence — a son of an immigrant woman — this brings deep pain to me and I have to balance that with my responsibility as your mayor,” Rivera said.
The rally, which kicked off at 2 p.m. across the street from City Hall in front of the Robert Frost Fountain on Campagnone Common, attracted a diverse crowd holding signs with statements ranging from “Black Lives Matter” to “Stand Up Against Racism” to “I’m Using My Teacher Voice #Black Lives Matter,” and “Vote.”
“Black lives matter and until black lives matter, I am very sorry to say, but not all lives matter,” said Stephanie Cela, a Lawrence native who was involved in organizing the rally.
The crowd spanned from the fountain toward the intersection of Common and Lawrence streets, which police blocked off. During the rally, there was an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence that the mayor led as everyone knelt for the length of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.
Circling above the crowd was a helicopter and a drone floated in the sky as well, but the otherwise peaceful rally became tense for a bit as Cela addressed several police officers who joined the rally about the time Rivera spoke.
“Do you know the incident about Aguilar arresting someone unjustly?” Cela asked the officers.
“We can’t speak on that,” responded one of the officers, then Rivera took the bullhorn and said, “We can do better, but one thing we are not going to do today is be at each other.”
“This is a time when they don’t know who the person is, that they can get educated. Do you know who’s Briant Paula?” a woman in the audience asked police. “Briant Paula was a Lawrence resident who was killed by a cop; the cop who was let go, that was my cousin.”
The rally continued with speeches and interludes from others, including Anthony Milas, a pastor at Granite United Church and Carlos Paulino, a Lawrence resident.
“We cannot keep silent, we have to say now, because now is the time,” Paulino said. “We have to fight for what’s right for white or any color.”
Following Paulino, a 19-year-old criminal justice student at Northeastern University and Lawrence resident, Lynsey Lawrence, made a speech saying, “There has been injustice in this city that I did not know of."
“I will one day go into law enforcement and I will do anything, everything in my power to not only represent Lawrence but black lives and black women in law enforcement," she said. "We all talk about bad cops, but there are good cops, too. But what is worse is that there are cops here in this city and here in this whole country that don’t speak up when they have the time to do it.”
Once Paulino was done speaking, Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque then spoke.
“We want to be the change engine for you in this country. We want to be an example for you here in Lawrence for the rest of the commonwealth and the country,” said Vasque. “It’s important for you to know that police officers were angry, disappointed, heartbroken at what happened in Minneapolis, and not only in Minneapolis, (but) in Buffalo, Atlanta, New Orleans and Lawrence."
He added, “Not all police officers are bad, police officers are from the community, but when something happens, when they do wrong, they need to be removed. They will be removed. No one was happier than I was with how quickly Minnesota acted to fire and charge with murder those officers.”
Vasque said that this year’s graduating class of Lawrence police officers will be the city’s first ever minority-majority police department.
“A department that reflects the nationality of the people — because of that — those officers were from this community, those officers know this community, those officers will police this community with equality.”