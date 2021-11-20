HAVERHILL — Police are warning drivers of various road closures and detours that will go into effect at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, just prior to the 1 p.m. start of the 57th annual VFW Santa Parade. The closures and detours will last for the duration of the parade.
The parade will travel along South Main Street, past the Bradford Common and over the Basiliere Bridge before turning left onto Merrimack Street, then right onto Emerson Street, where it will disband at the intersection of Ginty Boulevard.
Police said that as in past years, South Main Street (Route 125) will be closed from Germain Avenue to the Basiliere Bridge, with all northbound traffic detoured onto Germain Avenue in order to access Laurel Avenue. All intersecting streets along South Main Street between Germain Avenue and the Basiliere Bridge will be blocked to vehicle traffic.
Water Street will be closed to all traffic at Bethany Street, with all traffic detoured onto Bethany Street.
Main Street (Route 125) will be closed to all traffic between the intersection of Ginty and Bailey boulevards, and the intersection of Water and Merrimack streets.
All traffic from Bailey Boulevard (which will be set up as one way traffic towards Main Street) and Ginty Boulevard will have to turn North on Main Street. All southbound traffic on Main Street will be detoured at Summer and Winter streets.
Merrimack Street will be closed to all vehicle traffic for its entire length, from Main Street to Washington Square. Washington Square will be closed to traffic at the MVRTA bus terminal. Vehicle traffic will be able to move from Washington Street to Essex Street.
Emerson Street will be closed from Washington Square to the intersection of Welcome and Orchard streets. Walnut Street will be closed to all traffic.
Police are advising drivers who need to travel through the area to seek alternate routes.