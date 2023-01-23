NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Purdue, Alabama, Houston, Tennessee top latest AP Top 25, Kansas State jumps to No. 5, Gonzaga out of top 10.
AP
Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%.
Updated: January 23, 2023 @ 1:19 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.