METHUEN — For the first time in 69 years, ownership of the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home has shifted to someone outside the Pollard Family -- that someone is Robert Chase.
Having served four years as the funeral home’s general manager, Chase took the helm last year when Kenneth Pollard’s son Michael Pollard retired.
“I’m proud to take over,” he said. “I’m deeply honored that the Pollards chose me, I’ll continue to honor everything that Michael Pollard and his father have built.”
Chase said that in addition to offering pre-arrangement services and celebrations of life, Pollard also works with Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence.
“We believe in being there,” he said. “I have a passion for helping people, I’m able to help someone when they’re going through the worst part of their life.”
When working with families, Chase said it is important to remember that following the death of a loved one, there could be family members who, because of the incredible emotional trauma, are not thinking in their right minds. This altered state of mind could lead to impulsive financial decisions.
Therefore, Chase said he and his staff strive to work within a family’s means and provide them with as many options as possible.
“I don’t want them to put themselves in a financial position that could be a problem,” he said.
When tempers flare between grieving family members, Chase said he tries to reinforce that the services are about their loved one, not them.
“Sometimes people lose track of what’s important,” he said.
However, the death of a child brings forth the greatest challenge.
Chase said in those cases, Pollard does not charge a fee for its services.
Although every death is a tragedy, he said the loss of a child is treated much differently than the loss of a 100-year-old grandparent suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
“We are there for them even after the funeral,” he said of those who walk through his doors. “We take the time to work with our families.”
Chase also credited the members of his staff for their professionalism and unwavering effort to exceed expectations.
“All of our staff is incredibly passionate about what they do,” he said. “I look at them as family.”
In addition to Pollard, Chase’s 35-year career has included working for Dewhirst Boles Funeral Home in Methuen, Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory in Pennsylvania as well as Dracut Funeral Home.
