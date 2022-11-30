UCSD Tritons (3-4) at San Diego Toreros (5-3)
San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on the San Diego Toreros after Bryce Pope scored 20 points in UCSD's 66-63 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.
The Toreros have gone 5-1 at home. San Diego is sixth in the WCC with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 7.6.
The Tritons are 2-1 in road games. UCSD gives up 70.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jase Townsend is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 43.4% for San Diego.
Pope is averaging 19.3 points for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 9.4 points for UCSD.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
