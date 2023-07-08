FILE - San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich points from the bench are during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, March 26, 2023, in Boston. Popovich evidently doesn’t plan to leave the Spurs anytime soon. The NBA’s all-time winningest coach has signed a five-year contract to remain coach and president of the team, the Spurs announced Saturday, July 8.