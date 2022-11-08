Florida A&M Rattlers at Portland Pilots
Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots open the season at home against the Florida A&M Rattlers.
Portland finished 19-15 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Pilots averaged 74.2 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 35.4% from deep last season.
Florida A&M finished 13-17 overall with a 5-12 record on the road last season. The Rattlers averaged 65.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.8 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.