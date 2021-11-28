Portland Trail Blazers (10-10, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (13-7, third in the Western Conference)
Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Trail Blazers take on Utah.
The Jazz are 3-0 against division opponents. Utah ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 47.0 points per game in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.5.
The Trail Blazers are 1-1 against the rest of their division. Portland is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is shooting 42.5% and averaging 22.8 points for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.
Damian Lillard is shooting 39.9% and averaging 22.0 points for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 112.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points per game.
Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 110.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.
INJURIES: Jazz: Royce O'Neale: day to day (foot), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).
Trail Blazers: Norman Powell: day to day (quad).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.