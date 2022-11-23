North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) vs. Portland Pilots (4-2)
Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots will play the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Portland went 19-15 overall with a 12-8 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pilots averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.
North Carolina went 29-10 overall with a 14-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Tar Heels averaged 77.9 points per game last season, 31.7 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
