Portland Pilots (8-8, 0-1 WCC) at BYU Cougars (11-5, 1-0 WCC)
Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the BYU Cougars after Michael Meadows scored 29 points in Portland's 92-72 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.
The Cougars are 7-1 on their home court. BYU ranks third in the WCC with 15.9 assists per game led by Dallin Hall averaging 3.5.
The Pilots are 0-1 against WCC opponents. Portland ranks ninth in the WCC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Vasilije Vucinic averaging 1.6.
The Cougars and Pilots square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Rudi Williams is shooting 46.5% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for BYU.
Moses Wood is averaging 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Pilots. Kristian Sjolund is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.
Pilots: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.