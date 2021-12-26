Dallas Mavericks (15-17, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-19, 11th in the Western Conference)
Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on Portland in Western Conference action Monday.
The Trail Blazers are 7-15 against Western Conference opponents. Portland has a 9-14 record against opponents over .500.
The Mavericks are 12-9 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is sixth in the league allowing only 105.1 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 23.8 points and 7.5 assists for the Trail Blazers. Norman Powell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.
Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 assists over the past 10 games for Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 103.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points per game.
Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 105.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points.
INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Ben McLemore: out (health and safety protocols), Cody Zeller: out (knee), Trendon Watford: out (health and safety protocols), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Robert Covington: out (health and safety protocols), Keljin Blevins: out (health and safety protocols), Nassir Little: day to day (illness), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).
Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (toe), Luka Doncic: out (health and safety protocols), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (illness), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Eugene Omoruyi: out (foot), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (health protocols), Maxi Kleber: out (health protocols), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), JaQuori McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.