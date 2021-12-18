Portland Trail Blazers (12-18, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (19-11, fourth in the Western Conference)
Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -2; over/under is 234
BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Memphis Grizzlies after Damian Lillard scored 43 points in the Trail Blazers' 125-116 victory against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Grizzlies have gone 15-6 against Western Conference teams. Memphis leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 47.5 boards. Steven Adams leads the Grizzlies with 8.9 rebounds.
The Trail Blazers are 6-14 against Western Conference opponents. Portland has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The teams square off for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup on Dec. 16. Desmond Bane scored 23 points points to help lead the Grizzlies to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.
Lillard is averaging 22.8 points and 7.7 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 15.9 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the last 10 games for Portland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 113.2 points, 48.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 12.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.4 points per game.
Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 104.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.
INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Santi Aldama: out (calf), Ziaire Williams: out (ankle), Ja Morant: out (health and safety protocols).
Trail Blazers: Cody Zeller: out (knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (knee), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Tony Snell: out (personal).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.