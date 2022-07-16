Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-9-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (6-6-8, eighth in the Western Conference)
Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -161, Vancouver +393, Draw +309; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Seattle Sounders 3-0, the Portland Timbers play the Vancouver Whitecaps.
The Timbers are 6-4-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers are 4-0-0 when they record at least three goals.
The Whitecaps are 6-6-1 against conference opponents. The Whitecaps are 6-4 in one-goal matches.
The matchup Sunday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Timbers won the last game 3-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaroslaw Niezgoda has scored seven goals for the Timbers. Santiago Moreno has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.
Lucas Cavallini has scored six goals with one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has two goals over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
Whitecaps: 5-3-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Eryk Williamson (injured), Blake Bodily (injured), Diego Gutierrez (injured).
Whitecaps: Caio Alexandre (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured), Deiber Caicedo (injured), Luis Martins (injured), Sebastian Berhalter (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
