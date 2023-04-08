Saint Louis City SC (2-0-0) vs. Portland Timbers (1-1-0)
Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Portland -107, Saint Louis +268, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers and Saint Louis City SC square off in conference action.
The Timbers put together an 11-10-13 record overall during the 2022 season while finishing 8-3-6 in home matches. The Timbers scored 53 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 53.
Saint Louis takes the field for the third game in franchise history. Saint Louis has outscored opponents 6-3 through its first two games of MLS play.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Claudio Bravo (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured), Sebastian Blanco (injured).
Saint Louis: Isak Jensen (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).
