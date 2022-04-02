LA Galaxy (2-2-0) vs. Portland Timbers (1-1-3)
Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +123, Los Angeles +203, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers play the LA Galaxy in a conference matchup.
The Timbers put together a 17-13-4 record overall during the 2021 season while finishing 13-4-3 in home games. The Timbers scored 56 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 52.
The Galaxy finished 13-12-9 overall and 5-8-4 on the road in the 2021 season. The Galaxy scored 50 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 54.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Diego Gutierrez (injured), Tega Ikoba (injured), Zac Mcgraw (injured), Claudio Bravo (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Jose Van Rankin (injured).
Galaxy: Adam Esparza-Saldana (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured), Douglas Costa (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
