FILE - Washington Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during an NBA basketball game March 12, 2023, in Philadelphia. Porzingis, whom the Boston Celtics acquired in a trade this offseason, will not play for Latvia in the FIBA World Cup because of plantar fasciitis, a foot problem that has lingered. Porzingis announced on X, the social-media platform previously known as Twitter, that he made the decision after an MRI in consultation with the Celtics and Latvian coaching and medical staffs.