For over 60 years, the Andona Society has hosted a carnival in Andover’s town common to welcome spring and bring joy to local families. The event, called Clown Town, is always held the weekend between Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.
Andona announced in a statement recently that this year's Clown Town will be postponed to Oct. 16 and 17, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, families are still encouraged to get creative Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, by participating in virtual Clown Town.
Suggested activities include lighting candles or strings of lights Friday evening, decorating your sidewalk or driveway with chalk Saturday, and printing a Clown Town coloring sheet to decorate with children, which can be found at andona.org. The finished products can be hung in windows.
Andona members encourage people to take pictures of their Clown Town spirit and send them clowntown@andona.org, or share it to social media with the hashtag #virtualclowntown. Participants will be entered to win a prize.
Clown Town is Andona’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The group relies on money raised to offer scholarships, camper-ships and direct funds to schools, teams and enrichment programs.
In an average year, Andona raises and distributes $50,000 to the community.
Organizers continue to welcome new Clown Town sponsors and volunteers. Visit andona.org for more information.