Over the last few weeks, many locals have competed in various different sports in the annual Bay State Games. The Eagle-Tribune shared the story of the Girls Volleyball team winning another Gold Medal under head coach Matt Twomey, the Methuen High girls and boys coach. Below are some of the highlights from softball, baseball, boys volleyball, girls soccer, wrestling and track-and-field.
SOFTBALL
The Northeast team featured six local players, who helped the team finish 4-2 overall, which including losing in the Bronze Medal game, 21-8, to Team Metro. Among the local players included Lawrence residents Gabriella Potter (Phillips Academy) and Izzy Henderson (Austin Prep) as well as Samantha Neal (Haverhill), Sadie Putnam (Methuen), Emmalynn Proia (Bradford) and Kayden Ouellette of Groveland, who attends Whittier Tech. All but Henderson played and contributed.
Proia played left field, Neal played second base, Putnam did most of the pitching, Potter was the team's primary catcher and Ouellette mostly played first base.
“Emma filled the second spot in the line up and had many clutch slap hits. She was able to put the bat on the ball when we needed it most,” said head coach Amy Proctor. “Sam was consistent and dependable at second base, with great range. Her confidence and positive attitude helped to lift the spirit of the team when they were down. Sadie is a three year player for the BSG Northeast team. With her experience and ball movement, she became our go-to pitcher and took on the bulk of the pitching duties.
“I see incredible things on the softball field in the near future for Gabby Potter. She has an arm like a rocket and was able to throw out many stealing runners when she played catcher. She also played a solid first and third base. And Kayden Ouellette got key hits when we needed them the most.”
Henderson couldn't compete as she was injured.
“She unfortunately injured herself prior to the games and was unable to complete this year. She had played the two previous years and does great at third and first base.”
BASEBALL
The Northeast Baseball team finished 2-3 and didn't reach either the Gold or Bronze Medal games. The team included seven local players, Angel Castillo Soler and Luis Arias of Lawrence, Albert Lazara of Haverhill who attends Notre Dame Cristo Rey, Methuen residents Brian Murray (Central Catholic) and Kyle Notenboom, Andover's Morgan Beck and Nathan Dietenhofer, who resides in Salisbury, and attends Whittier Tech.
“Angel Soler was the leader of our team His enthusiasm and leadership was about and beyond. He was amazing at shortstop and had some clutch hits throughout the week of play including a three-run home run,” said head coach Ryan McCarthy. “Luis Arias played great in the outfield also had some clutch hits and stole some bases. Albert Lazara was huge for us, including hitting a triple and driving in two runs to go along with some other hits. This was Brian Murray's second year and he was great behind the plate. He threw a couple guys out stealing.
“Morgan Beck pitched in relief and offensively had a couple hits. Kyle Notenboom pitched great in relief played a solid third base. And Nate Dietenhofer also is a second year player. He played well behind the plate, threw a runner out and reached base safely a handful of times.”
BOYS VOLLEYBALL/GIRLS SOCCER
The Northeast Boys Volleyball team finished 5-2 including reaching the finals and losing to Team West in three sets, 25-20, 19-25, 15-12. Local members of that team included Michael Nguyen and James Levesque of Methuen, Noah Chanthaboun and Theodore Addesa of Andover, Bobby Gilbert and Gyan Mistry of North Andover, Mason Holmes of Haverhill and Noah Allen of Windham, N.H.
In girls soccer, Team Metro had just one local player Molly Purtschert, a defender from Andover. She was part of the team that finished 1-3-1.
WRESTLING
In the Boys Scholastic Division, five local grapplers competed and did well. Jayden Flanagan of Haverhill was pinned by Teghan McConnell at the thirty second mark in the finals of the 160-pound division. At 138 pounds, Landen Haney of Haverhill finished third with a pin victory over Mujeem Amin of North Andover. At 113 pounds, Aiden Fogarty of Haverhill took fourth, losing out to PJ Katz, 12-5 in the consolation final. Also competing included Clay Ferguson-Torrey of Haverhill who was 1-2 and Izick Diaz of Lawrence, who was 0-2 in the 106-pound division.
In the Jr. Boys Division, Andover's Joaquin Welch competed in the 7th and 8th grade bracket and finished second, losing to Riley Storozok in the finals.
In the Men's Open Division, Amir Zamani of Andover finished 2-2 in the 139-pound class and Haverhill's Victor Ramirez was 0-2 in the 162-pound division.
TRACK AND FIELD RESULTS
Mixed 3,000 Meter Walk: 2. Meagan Allen (North Andover) 19:29.39; Boys 100 Meter Scholastic: 3. Elgin Ekwi (Methuen) 11.21; 23. David Ibe (Methuen) 12.15; Dmitri Doeun (Methuen) 12:19; Boys 200 Meter Dash Scholastic: 2. Elgin Ekwi (Methuen) 23.00; 8. Othmane Elhayani (Methuen) 23.60; 22. David Ibe (Methuen) 25.30; 24. Dmitri Doeun (Methuen) 26.21; Boys Shot Put Scholastic: 10. Joseph Neal (Andover) 34-02.00; Boys Discus Scholastic: 18. Joseph Neal (Andover) 95-05; Men 100 Meter Open: 1. Darwin Jimenez (Methuen) 10.62; 7. Othmane Elhayani (Methuen) 11.65; 8. Adrian Mora (Methuen) 11.73; 17. Lamond Cross (North Andover) 12.30; 21. Connor Hughes (Methuen) 13.93; Men's Pole Vault Open: 1. Lamond Cross (North Andover) 11-00; 2. Connor Hughes (Methuen) 9-6.
