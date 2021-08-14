INDIANAPOLIS – Aussie driver Will Power delivered the first win of the weekend for Team Penske.
Power used a well-balanced race car to dominate in the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on Saturday, continuing his mastery of the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway by winning for the fifth time.
There was a six-lap race to the finish when only the second caution flag waved on Lap 77 after Rinus VeeKay spun.
With Romain Grosjean out of push-to-pass options, Power pulled away to win by 1.1 second with Colton Herta coming home in third.
Alexander Rossi drove to a fourth-place finish followed by fast-qualifier Pato O'Ward.
Power led 56 of the 85 laps in a race that saw 11 lead changes among six drivers.
“We needed it,” Power said of his first win in 2021. “Wow, what a relief. The car was really good. We put it all together.”
Grosjean finished in the runner-up position in both road courses at IMS this year -- his first season in IndyCar.
“It was a cool weekend,” Grosjean said. “We had a good car all day.”
With no push-to-pass time remaining, Grosjean said he was protecting the second position.
Power was in a position to win from the beginning after starting second on the grid, with O'Ward taking the lead at the start.
But on the run after the first round of pit stops, when all the drivers except for O'Ward put on the alternate Firestone tires, Power pulled away to a six-second lead over first-time competitor Christian Lundgaard.
Once Power claimed the point, he only surrendered the lead while making pit stops.
Herta and Grosjean were closing on Power, with Rossi and O'Ward rounding out the top five, following the last round of pit stops.
Points leader Alex Palou started sixth and consistently ran in the top 10 for most of the day when his Ganassi Racing entry slowed to a stop on Lap 68 with smoke billowing from the end.
That brought out the first caution of the race and bunched up the leaders.
On the restart, Power maintained the lead with Grosjean getting inside of Herta entering Turn 1.
Championship contender Scott Dixon spun during Friday qualifying, resulting in a 26th starting position. He used a different race strategy, trying to take advantage of track position by pitting on Lap 10 and Lap 34.
The strategy never allowed Dixon to run higher than 10th, and he had to settle for a 17th-place finish.
With his 27th-place finish, Palou saw his points lead drop from 42 markers to 21, with O'Ward moving ahead of Dixon, who is another 13 points back.
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson started 22nd and drove to a 19th-place showing.