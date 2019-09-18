Powers Andover, Central settle for deadlock

LOWELL — Being just the second week of the 2019 campaign, it’s much too early to put much emphasis on any early-season match. Which is why it’s probably fitting that a couple of perennial field hockey powers battled to a tie Wednesday afternoon at UMass-Lowell’s Cushing Field.
Merrimack Valley Conference contenders Andover and Central Catholic each had some late chances to break the bottleneck, but the two rivals had to settle for a pair of goals each. Both squads held a lead, and it was an Andover goal with 14:19 remaining that provided the game’s final score.
“I just told (the team) that the way we played today and the way we played against (Masconomet) which started out super sketchy the first half, was the about the same,” Central Catholic coach Josselyn Wilson said referring to Monday’s tie of the same score. “We were down 2-0 against Masco and made some adjustments and ended up winning the half.
“To come back (Wednesday) and compete at a real high level against a real good Andover team and go down one goal and then go back up is exciting … I feel both teams played real well.”
With only two seniors in the starting lineup, the Golden Warriors (1-0-1) grabbed the first lead off a corner that began with Olivia Beucier inbounding to Sydney Gregory who found Hanna Medwar, who rifled a spinning backhand with 14:50 left in the opening half.
Boston University recruit Maddie DiPietro countered with a strong move down the slot, weaving through defenders for her seventh goal in four games with 6:21 left, taking a tie into intermission.
“She’s a threat when she gets that ball and gets some space,” Wilson said of DiPietro. “She’s an elite player and Andover has some of those too. It just elevates the game when you have girls who play like that and execute things.”
Central (1-1-2) grabbed a lead 68 seconds into the second half when Caitlin Finneran pounded back a rebound of a DiPietro shot.
“I think we needed this,” said DiPietro, who has scored 36 goals in 23 games since the start of her junior season.
“From our first game of the season (a 5-3 loss to Danvers), we opened a little shy toward the ball. When we come out and play like a team, it really benefits us. It allowed us to have a lot of opportunities to win this game.
“We have to learn to take advantage of our opportunities, especially inside the 25. A lot of times we don’t make smart decisions and give the ball up instead of earning a corner or finding a better opportunity.”
A goal by Andover sophomore Hailey Doherty on a put-back of her own blocked shot midway through the second half squared the match at 2. Central had a couple of good scoring opportunities down the stretch but could not capitalize while Andover was unable to convert on three corners in the final minute.
“I think we have a lot to work on,” Andover coach Maureen Noone said. “But this is only our second game. In the first game (a 5-0 win at Dracut), a lot of starters didn’t really play that much. But the one nice thing (Wednesday) is they came out strong for being a younger group of kids.
“Maybe we didn’t use the clock as well as we could have … I think they were a little out of control, excited instead of slowing it down and maybe getting more corners.
But we’re excited and we’re healthy.”
Andover 2, Central Catholic 2
Goals: Andover — Hanna Medwar, Hailey Doherty; CC — Maddie DiPietro, Caitlin Finneran
Assists: Andover — Sydney Gregory, Grace Ardito
Saves: Andover — Paige Gillette 3; CC — Meghan Ferris 3
Andover (1-0-1): 1 1 — 2
Central Catholic (1-1-2): 1 1 — 2