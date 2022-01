Chris Balzer from the Balzer Family Clock Works stands on iron supports while he removes a glass section to gain access and remove the Ayer Mill Clock’s hands. In November the clockworks were being dismantled and taken to his Freeport, Maine, workshop to be repaired and restored before being reinstalled in the spring of 2022. The Ayer Mill Clock Tower is the largest mill clock in the world, and a landmark for the Merrimack Valley.