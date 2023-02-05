Florida A&M Rattlers (5-16, 3-7 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-15, 4-6 SWAC)
Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Noah Meren scored 20 points in Florida A&M's 76-69 victory over the Texas Southern Tigers.
The Panthers are 5-3 on their home court. Prairie View A&M gives up 69.6 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.
The Rattlers have gone 3-7 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.
The Panthers and Rattlers face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: William Douglas is averaging 13.1 points for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.
Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10.9 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.
Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.