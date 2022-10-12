Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators
Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Dallas Stars after Nino Niederreiter's two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Predators' 3-2 win.
Nashville had a 45-30-7 record overall and went 16-11-3 in Central Division play last season. The Predators allowed 3.0 goals per game while scoring 3.2 last season.
Dallas went 46-30-6 overall and 14-8-4 in division play last season. The Stars scored 54 power-play goals last season on 240 total chances (2.9 chances per game).
INJURIES: Predators: None listed.
Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back), Ty Dellandrea: day to day (finger).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
