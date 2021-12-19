Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -146, Predators +123
BOTTOM LINE: Nashville heads into a matchup against Carolina as winners of seven games in a row.
The Hurricanes have gone 9-3-0 in home games. Carolina is first in the Eastern Conference with 5.7 assists per game, led by Andrew Poturalski averaging 1.0.
The Predators have gone 10-5-1 away from home. Nashville averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 50 total minutes.
In their last meeting on Oct. 16, Carolina won 3-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 17 assists and has 32 points this season. Nino Niederreiter has five goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.
Roman Josi has 29 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Predators. Mikael Granlund has seven assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.
Predators: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.
INJURIES: Hurricanes: Seth Jarvis: day to day (health protocols), Martin Necas: day to day (upper body), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols), Sebastian Aho: day to day (health protocols).
Predators: Michael McCarron: out (covid-19), Matt Luff: out (covid-19), Ben Harpur: out (covid-19), Phillip Tomasino: out (covid-19), Mark Borowiecki: out (health protocols), Matt Duchene: day to day (upper body), Ryan Johansen: out (covid-19 protocol), Mikael Granlund: out (covid-19).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.