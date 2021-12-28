Nashville Predators (19-10-1, second in the Central) vs. Washington Capitals (18-6-7, second in the Metropolitan)
Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Nashville will look to keep its seven-game win streak intact when the Predators take on Washington.
The Capitals are 9-3-4 at home. Washington serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Dmitry Orlov leads them averaging 0.8.
The Predators are 10-5-1 on the road. Nashville has scored 88 goals and is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 13.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 47 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 25 assists. John Carlson has 7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.
Mikael Granlund leads the Predators with 22 total assists and has 27 points. Forsberg has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.
Predators: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.
INJURIES: Capitals: T.J. Oshie: out (covid-19).
Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Roman Josi: out (health protocols), Colton Sissons: out (health protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.