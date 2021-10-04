FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, Nashville Predators center Nick Cousins (21) runs a drill with assistant coach Todd Richards, right, during an NHL hockey training camp in Nashville, Tenn. Richards, former Minnesota and Columbus head coach, is recovering from a heart attack. The Predators announced Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, that Richards had the attack Friday. Richards has been released from the hospital and is resting at home in Nashville.