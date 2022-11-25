Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-5) at Charlotte 49ers (4-2)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian enters the matchup against Charlotte after losing five straight games.
The 49ers are 2-0 in home games. Charlotte ranks eighth in C-USA with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Braswell averaging 1.5.
The Blue Hose are 0-3 on the road. Presbyterian allows 69.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Williams is scoring 11.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the 49ers. Jackson Threadgill is averaging 9.5 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 44.2% for Charlotte.
Winston Hill is averaging 14.5 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 11.2 points for Presbyterian.
