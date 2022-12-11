Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-8) at South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4)
Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -9.5; over/under is 125
BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Gregory 'GG' Jackson II scored 22 points in South Carolina's 74-71 overtime win against the Georgetown Hoyas.
The Gamecocks have gone 3-0 in home games. South Carolina ranks seventh in the SEC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk averaging 2.9.
The Blue Hose have gone 0-5 away from home. Presbyterian is ninth in the Big South with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Marquis Barnett averaging 3.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.0 points for the Gamecocks. Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 12.7 points for South Carolina.
Crosby James is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 10.5 points. Barnett is averaging 9.8 points for Presbyterian.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
