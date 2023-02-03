North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers this morning. Bright sunshine later. Morning high of 31F with temps falling sharply to near 5. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low -9F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.