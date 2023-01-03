Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-10, 1-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (6-9, 1-1 Big South)
Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian will aim to break its seven-game road losing streak when the Blue Hose visit Winthrop.
The Eagles are 5-1 on their home court. Winthrop is ninth in the Big South with 11.5 assists per game led by Cory Hightower averaging 3.1.
The Blue Hose are 1-1 in Big South play. Presbyterian has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.
The Eagles and Blue Hose meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kelton Talford is scoring 17.1 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Eagles. Sin'Cere McMahon is averaging 12.9 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Winthrop.
Crosby James averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Marquis Barnett is shooting 42.7% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.
Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
