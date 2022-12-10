Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-8) at South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4)
Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Gregory 'GG' Jackson II scored 22 points in South Carolina's 74-71 overtime victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.
The Gamecocks have gone 3-0 in home games. South Carolina ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 32.3% from downtown, led by Chico Carter Jr. shooting 47.4% from 3-point range.
The Blue Hose are 0-5 on the road. Presbyterian gives up 68.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.3 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Gamecocks. Hayden Brown is averaging 11.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 43.8% for South Carolina.
Crosby James is averaging 10.5 points for the Blue Hose. Marquis Barnett is averaging 9.8 points for Presbyterian.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
